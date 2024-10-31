SSP takes notice of drug supply, gambling dens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr Farukh Ali while taking notice of news circulating on social media about drugs supply and running of gambling den in the limits of Seri police station has directed DSP Cantt Iftekhar Ahmed Buriro to take action.

DSP Cantt in compliance to directives conducted raid in the limits of seri check post how ever no existence and evidence of gambling den was found.