Open Menu

SSP Takes Notice Of Drug Supply, Gambling Dens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM

SSP takes notice of drug supply, gambling dens

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr Farukh Ali while taking notice of news circulating on social media about drugs supply and running of gambling den in the limits of Seri police station has directed DSP Cantt Iftekhar Ahmed Buriro to take action

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr Farukh Ali while taking notice of news circulating on social media about drugs supply and running of gambling den in the limits of Seri police station has directed DSP Cantt Iftekhar Ahmed Buriro to take action.

DSP Cantt in compliance to directives conducted raid in the limits of seri check post how ever no existence and evidence of gambling den was found.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Social Media Hyderabad Post

Recent Stories

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

18 seconds ago
 DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospit ..

DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning ..

Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district

2 minutes ago
 PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artwo ..

PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at pol ..

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ

17 minutes ago
 Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranw ..

Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala

17 minutes ago
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaig ..

DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign

17 minutes ago
 PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: ..

PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq

7 minutes ago
 ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, d ..

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs

7 minutes ago
 Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: D ..

Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew

17 minutes ago
 Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distr ..

Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots

7 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan