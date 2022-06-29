SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Maroof Usman took notice of the reported robbery of a journalist S.M. Ashraf in Federal B Area here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Maroof Usman took notice of the reported robbery of a journalist S.M. Ashraf in Federal B Area here.

The SSP visited the spot and met with the journalist, said police sources on Wednesday.

The SSP formed a team headed by SP Gulberg and said that the accused involved in the incident would be arrested soon.