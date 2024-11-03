Open Menu

SSP Takes Notice Of Video Of Man Picking Garbage Wearing Police Uniform Shirt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

SSP takes notice of video of man picking garbage wearing police uniform shirt

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali has taken notice of a video circulated on social media.

According to details, a video has gone viral on social media whatsapp groups in which a man attired in a police uniform shirt is picking garbage.

SSP Hyderabad Dr.

Farrukh Ali took notice of the viral video and issued an order to detain the said person, on which A-Section Police has detained the man seen in the video who has been identified as Farhan Ali

The accused said that he works as a garbage picker and he found a police uniform shirt near the garbage dump which he wore.

A section police has registered a case under relevant law.

