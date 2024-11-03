SSP Takes Notice Of Video Of Man Picking Garbage Wearing Police Uniform Shirt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali has taken notice of a video circulated on social media.
According to details, a video has gone viral on social media whatsapp groups in which a man attired in a police uniform shirt is picking garbage.
SSP Hyderabad Dr.
Farrukh Ali took notice of the viral video and issued an order to detain the said person, on which A-Section Police has detained the man seen in the video who has been identified as Farhan Ali
The accused said that he works as a garbage picker and he found a police uniform shirt near the garbage dump which he wore.
A section police has registered a case under relevant law.
