UrduPoint.com

SSP Talks With Media Persons, Shares Details Of Police Action Against Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2022 | 11:06 PM

SSP talks with media persons, shares details of police action against criminals

"It is the duty of the police to control crime, the best method of which is to arrest the criminal elements as the police is tightening the siege against them to restore law and order immediately."

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :"It is the duty of the police to control crime, the best method of which is to arrest the criminal elements as the police is tightening the siege against them to restore law and order immediately." Senior Superintendent of Police Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran, while talking to the media persons at Larkana Press Club, said this on Saturday evening.

SSP told for that police officials have collected the details of active criminals and started operations. He said that he was personally monitoring and have also formed the special teams for actions and operations, and very soon the active criminals would be brought to jail.

He said that there were more than 20 incidents of robberies in Larkana during September, 2022, and two major robberies had taken place in just one week of this month.

He also said that few days ago, some arrests had been made in the robbery incident at Bakrani road.

The SSP admitted that the law and order situation in the city was not good for a few weeks as the police was trying to improve it. He also said the district police had full support from the Sindh government as senior Police officers would ensure to improve the law & order in the district.

Meanwhile, the SSP apprised that an investigation team has been constituted under the supervision of DSP Hydari Asadullah Bhatti to trace out culprits in robbery cases, which includes SHO Market Sartaj Jagirani, in-charge CCTV Wahid Zafar Abbasi and the technical team.

The SSP said the involved robbers would be arrested soon and the money will be returned.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Law And Order Jail Road Robbery Larkana Bakrani Money September Criminals Market Media From Government Best

Recent Stories

3 killed in trawler-pickup collision near Badin

3 killed in trawler-pickup collision near Badin

1 minute ago
 Pakistan condoles loss of lives in Turkiye's coal ..

Pakistan condoles loss of lives in Turkiye's coal mine explosion

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan lose to Egypt to finish as runners-up in ..

Pakistan lose to Egypt to finish as runners-up in Street Child Football World Cu ..

23 minutes ago
 Joint efforts of Pak Army, FC continue in flood-hi ..

Joint efforts of Pak Army, FC continue in flood-hit area of Balochistan: ISPR

27 minutes ago
 Chief Minister launches Go Punjab App

Chief Minister launches Go Punjab App

28 minutes ago
 Strong demarche conveyed to US envoy, expressing d ..

Strong demarche conveyed to US envoy, expressing disappointment over Biden's rem ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.