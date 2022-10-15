SSP talks with media persons, shares details of police action against criminals

"It is the duty of the police to control crime, the best method of which is to arrest the criminal elements as the police is tightening the siege against them to restore law and order immediately."

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :"It is the duty of the police to control crime, the best method of which is to arrest the criminal elements as the police is tightening the siege against them to restore law and order immediately." Senior Superintendent of Police Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran, while talking to the media persons at Larkana Press Club, said this on Saturday evening.

SSP told for that police officials have collected the details of active criminals and started operations. He said that he was personally monitoring and have also formed the special teams for actions and operations, and very soon the active criminals would be brought to jail.

He said that there were more than 20 incidents of robberies in Larkana during September, 2022, and two major robberies had taken place in just one week of this month.

He also said that few days ago, some arrests had been made in the robbery incident at Bakrani road.

The SSP admitted that the law and order situation in the city was not good for a few weeks as the police was trying to improve it. He also said the district police had full support from the Sindh government as senior Police officers would ensure to improve the law & order in the district.

Meanwhile, the SSP apprised that an investigation team has been constituted under the supervision of DSP Hydari Asadullah Bhatti to trace out culprits in robbery cases, which includes SHO Market Sartaj Jagirani, in-charge CCTV Wahid Zafar Abbasi and the technical team.

The SSP said the involved robbers would be arrested soon and the money will be returned.