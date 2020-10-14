UrduPoint.com
SSP Terms SIOVS As Best Eye Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

SSP terms SIOVS as best eye hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio on Wednesday visited Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences (SIOVS) on special invitation of it's management.

The SSP along with In-charge of Institute Prof. Dr Iqbal Ahmed Talpur and Dr Aziz Ahmed visited different sections of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandio said SIOVS was one of the best eye hospital of Sindh where hundreds of patients were being treated on daily basis.

He said such institutes were the need of the hour where poor and deserving patients were being provided best treatment facilities while operation and surgeries were to be carried out free of cost.

He thanked the institute's management for extending him an invitation to visit the institute.

Former president Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) Muhammad Farooque Shaikhani and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

