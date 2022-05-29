UrduPoint.com

SSP To Distribute 350 Wheelchairs, 50 Tricycles Among Differently-abled Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2022 | 04:10 PM

SSP to distribute 350 wheelchairs, 50 tricycles among differently-abled persons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Society for Special Persons (SSP) in collaboration with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Pakistan Humanitarian Projects) will distribute 350 wheelchairs and 50 tricycles among differently-abled persons, hailing from seven different districts of south Punjab.

The wheelchairs and tricycles have been prepared specially at Manufacturing unit of SSP, under title of "Made in Pakistan", said Chairperson Society for Special Persons Zahida Hameed while talking to APP here on Sunday.

She remarked that the wheelchairs were being given to the differently-abled persons as per their age, gender, size and other related physical requirement.

The teams of SSP visited seven districts including Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Vehari. Every beneficiary has been verified by the team. The wheelchair distribution ceremony will be held on May 30. Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak will be the chief guest in the ceremony, said Zahida.

