SSP to distribute 650 toilet wheelchairs among physically challenged persons in flooded areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Society for Special Persons (SSP) managed 650 commode wheelchairs for physically challenged and mentally retarded persons, hailing from flood hit areas of districts Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Naturally calamities include earthquakes, COVID or floods not only affect the general public but it brings a number of problems for physically challenged and mental retarded people and they remained deprived of due care. Society for Special Person (SSP), is a non-governmental organization, with over one lakh members, working for securing rights of the disable persons.

This was stated by Chairperson SSP Zahida Hameed while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

She stated that physically challenged people were in immense distress in the flood hit areas.

SSP constituted different teams to visit the flood hit areas, identify needs and ensure supply of ration, and safe drinking water.

SSP workers noted that the disabled persons were facing the issue of washrooms as their attendants dig holes in the soil and manage calls of nature. This was creating hygienic problems in their temporary residences or demolished houses in the flood hit areas.

After thorough research in collaboration with the social welfare department and local focal persons, SSP workers namely Asif Iqbal, Arif Anwar, Faisal Yousuf, Malik Shahzad and Aadil identified 1600 physically challenged persons in Rojhan, Jampur, Rajanpur, Jampur and Fazilpur.

SSP, after following a criterion, short listed 650 persons for provision of commode wheelchairs.

Director of reputed organization WaterAid Pakistan Arif Jabbar extended financial cooperation for provision of commode wheelchairs.

The wheelchairs will be distributed in the affected areas within a few days as SSP manages the commode wheelchairs. The distribution ceremonies will be held at six different locations.

The special persons will also be provided training on how to respond to calamity like situations in order to avoid dependency on others, she added.

Although there were a good number of needy special persons in the flood hit areas, SSP will continue to work for welfare of disable persons.

She also urged government's institutions and philanthropists to come forward and address essential needs of the special persons.

Zahida also narrated that there were more problems for the handicapped women especially.

"Safety, security and care of mentally retarded people is also inevitable although heirs of the mentally retarded people serve them but government should introduce special offices for accommodation of the such people so that focused care should be done amicably. Proper care, medication and other facilities should be given to mentally retarded persons, she further added.