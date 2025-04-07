SSP To Eradicate Criminal Elements For Maintaining Peace & Order
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Targeted operation against dacoits and organized criminal gangs continued in Kamber Shahdadkot District under the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana Range Nasir Aftab and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamber Shahdadkot Sajid Ameer Sabzodi on Monday.
CIA Paseban and a large contingent of district police participated in the operation using police mobiles, APC chains, and modern equipment.The operation is being conducted against active criminal gangs within the jurisdiction of Kamber Shahdadkot District.
Affected areas include Jamak Chandio, Mian Rato, Sardar Wah, and other regions.
District police have destroyed, burned, and demolished hideouts of dacoits, to further stabilize peace and order and tighten the noose around criminals, the police will continued comprehensive, planned operations across the district.
During the targeted operation, 35–40 suspects were detained from various areas and are undergoing verification. A siege has been imposed in the area, and a search for dacoits is underway.
Statement by SSP Kamber Shahdadkot Sajid Ameer Sabzodi “We will eradicate criminal elements to maintain peace and order." “The operation will continue until dacoits surrender themselves to the law or are arrested.”
Recent Stories
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP to eradicate criminal elements for maintaining peace & order6 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police nab murder accused, 2 POs6 minutes ago
-
1,033 held, over 12.7m stolen goods recovered6 minutes ago
-
RPO Hazara lauds police's role in ensuring peace6 minutes ago
-
Maseem-ur Rehman lauds conversations between NA Speaker, Sardar Akhtar on recent issues6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi announces reforms to revitalize Pakistan Railways6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional head assumes office6 minutes ago
-
UoT extends condolences to Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch on passing of his son16 minutes ago
-
Green Dera plantation-drive kicks off under Derajat festival16 minutes ago
-
Bugti pays rich tribute to forces for killing of terrorist Shirin among 9 Khawarij26 minutes ago
-
Teenager shot dead in DI Khan over longstanding feud36 minutes ago
-
Disrupting law & order, facilitators to be dealt with an iron fist.SSP Larkana46 minutes ago