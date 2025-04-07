Open Menu

SSP To Eradicate Criminal Elements For Maintaining Peace & Order

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SSP to eradicate criminal elements for maintaining peace & order

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Targeted operation against dacoits and organized criminal gangs continued in Kamber Shahdadkot District under the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana Range Nasir Aftab and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamber Shahdadkot Sajid Ameer Sabzodi on Monday.

CIA Paseban and a large contingent of district police participated in the operation using police mobiles, APC chains, and modern equipment.The operation is being conducted against active criminal gangs within the jurisdiction of Kamber Shahdadkot District.

Affected areas include Jamak Chandio, Mian Rato, Sardar Wah, and other regions.

District police have destroyed, burned, and demolished hideouts of dacoits, to further stabilize peace and order and tighten the noose around criminals, the police will continued comprehensive, planned operations across the district.

During the targeted operation, 35–40 suspects were detained from various areas and are undergoing verification. A siege has been imposed in the area, and a search for dacoits is underway.

Statement by SSP Kamber Shahdadkot Sajid Ameer Sabzodi “We will eradicate criminal elements to maintain peace and order." “The operation will continue until dacoits surrender themselves to the law or are arrested.”

