UrduPoint.com

SSP To Not Permit Bus Stops To Function Having No Approvals

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 07:40 PM

SSP to not permit bus stops to function having no approvals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has said except a couple of bus stops, all other existing stops cannot be allowed to function because they lack the required approvals.

At a meeting with the transporters' representatives at his office here Sunday, Suddozai asked the transporters not to bribe the traffic police for any reason.

He warned that if he received complaints in that regard he would take action not only against the traffic policemen but also the transporters.

The SSP said no rent a car or car cab stand in Hyderabad had been given permission to operate, warning that action would be taken if the police found such stops in operation.

He asked the officers and staff of the traffic police to play their part in resolving the traffic congestion problems.

He also emphasized on the need of creating a good impression of the traffic police among the people by changing the conduct and attitudes of the personnel.

The SSP said implementation of the traffic regulations was indispensable for addressing the issues of traffic congestion.

He reiterated the warning that if he received complaints against the cops from the citizens or the transporters he would take serious action in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Rent Car Traffic Hyderabad Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

10 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

19 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

19 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

20 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.