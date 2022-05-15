SSP to not permit bus stops to function having no approvals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has said except a couple of bus stops, all other existing stops cannot be allowed to function because they lack the required approvals.

At a meeting with the transporters' representatives at his office here Sunday, Suddozai asked the transporters not to bribe the traffic police for any reason.

He warned that if he received complaints in that regard he would take action not only against the traffic policemen but also the transporters.

The SSP said no rent a car or car cab stand in Hyderabad had been given permission to operate, warning that action would be taken if the police found such stops in operation.

He asked the officers and staff of the traffic police to play their part in resolving the traffic congestion problems.

He also emphasized on the need of creating a good impression of the traffic police among the people by changing the conduct and attitudes of the personnel.

The SSP said implementation of the traffic regulations was indispensable for addressing the issues of traffic congestion.

He reiterated the warning that if he received complaints against the cops from the citizens or the transporters he would take serious action in this regard.