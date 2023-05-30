SSP to notify Police Liaison Committee formation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Sajid Ameer Saduzai while assuring the issuance of notification regarding formation of Police Liaison Committee has invited the President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to communicate Names of HCCI representatives so that the committee could start functioning for resolving grievances of the trade and business community.

Addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat on Tuesday evening, he disclosed the names of three Police officers including S.P. Headquarters Shahnawaz Memon, DSP City Masood Iqbal Arain and Inspector Mehmood Akhtar as the members of the Police Liaison Committee and assured that notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The District Police Hyderabad fully aware of its responsibility and engaged in combating crimes and criminals, he said and added that increase in crime rate was because of current socio-economic condition.

However, he said that the Police have succeeded in detecting major criminal cases and efforts are being made to initiate prompt action against outlaws involved in street crimes.

Besides recovery of looted cash worth million of rupees, the SSP said that the Police have succeeded in seizing stolen and snatched motorbikes, unearthing of dens with recovery of narcotics and lethal weapons.

He assured that action being initiated by the Police for maintaining law and order would bring fruitful results adding that the Police would fulfill its responsibilities at any cost.

The President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui in his welcome address highlighted the grievances being faced by the trade and business community of Hyderabad and hoped that the District Police would make all out efforts in combating crimes and criminals.