SSP Traffic Abbottabad emphasizes for better traffic management and road safety

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a bid to streamline traffic flow and enhance road safety measures, SSP Traffic Abbottabad, Qamar Hayat Khan, chaired a key meeting of senior traffic police officials. Circle DSPs, Circle Inspectors, and TSIs were present in the meeting to assess current traffic challenges and devise actionable strategies.

During the session, officers provided a detailed briefing on traffic congestion hotspots across the city. SSP Traffic issued a series of directives aimed at tightening enforcement and addressing long-standing issues on Abbottabad’s roads.

During the session, the officers briefed the SSP Traffic on the high-traffic zones across various areas of Abbottabad.

Following the briefing, SSP Qamar Hayat Khan issued several directives aimed at improving traffic flow and ensuring road safety.

He emphasized intensifying the ongoing crackdown on unregistered motorcycles and ordered strict action against Suzuki vehicles lacking rear number plates.

SSP Traffic also instructed that joint operations be carried out with the Motor Vehicle (MV) staff against unfit vehicles, particularly those plying routes in hilly areas.

He highlighted concerns about vehicles that transport schoolchildren from other cities and continue to operate on different routes during the day, calling for immediate action against such practices.

Furthermore, he directed the formation of special teams to take firm action against individuals involved in one-wheeling across the district.

Crackdowns were also ordered against vehicles operating on Mandian Road without proper terminals, especially those picking up and dropping off passengers on the main road.

In addition, SSP Qamar Hayat Khan called for strict measures against illegal parking across Mandian Road, city areas, Murree Road, and Havelian, and ordered intensified action against unauthorized pushcarts and roadside stalls set up along main roads.

The SSP reiterated the department’s commitment to maintaining traffic discipline and ensuring the safety of all road users in Abbottabad.