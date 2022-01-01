UrduPoint.com

SSP Traffic Appreciates Police Personnel For Performing Duties On New Year Night

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal Saturday appreciated the police personnel for performing duties on New Year night in a responsible manner and awarded commendation certificates to them

According to details, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) constituted special squads to prevent one wheeling on the main avenues of the city on New Year Night.

Policemen personnel performed duties in a responsible manner and issued violation tickets to several motorcyclists and impounded bikes for one wheeling and other stunts on new year's night.

While reviewing the report, SSP Traffic Islamabad Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that such steps are being taken to ensure safety to the citizens.

He said that traffic violations may cause the loss of precious lives, therefore, ITP is adopting measures and to take strict action against the violators.

The SSP (Traffic) stressed upon the parents to play their role and to refrain their children from the dangerous game of one wheeling and racing otherwise ITP has to take stern action against those who indulged in such practices.

