SSP Traffic Awards Certificates Among Policemen

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal Friday awarded commendation certificates among the best performing officials of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP).

The policemen awarded for showing good performance include Inspectors Shams Gill, Muhammad Rafique Waraich, Sub Inspectors Zafar Iqbal , Shaukat Nawaz, ASIs Younis Ul Rehman, Shaukat Ali, Shabbir Hussain, Muhammad Ishaq, head constablese Naeem Afsar, Moazzam Ali, Hafeez Ullah and constables Abid Raza, Ranan, Muhammad Zeshan, Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Azhar, Haider Ali and lady constable Anam Noreen.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Trafic said that the accountability process would remain continue in the department and those showing good performance would be encouraged.

He said special measures were being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and make Islamabad accident-free city. Implementation on traffic rules is crucial to bring down accident rate, he said and expressed the confidence to ensure safe road environment in the city.

Rai Mazhar Iqbal directed the officials for good command and control system of their subordinates and do maximum efforts for traffic discipline in the city. He urged all policemen o discharge their duties with honesty, hardworking and firmness.

He said that education teams should create awareness about traffic rules and ITP's FM Radio 92.4 to disseminate public safety messages along with latest traffic updates.

