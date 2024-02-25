SSP Traffic Conducts Security Checks In Abbottabad Churches
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic Abbottabad, Tariq Mahmood Khan Sunday conducted security checks at all churches in Abbottabad city.
During the inspection, SSP Abbottabad Tariq Mahmood Khan met with church administrators to discuss detailed security plans.
Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of intensified security measures and thorough checks across all churches in the Abbottabad district. Priests were instructed to ensure strict adherence to security guidelines.
