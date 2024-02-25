Open Menu

SSP Traffic Conducts Security Checks In Abbottabad Churches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SSP Traffic conducts security checks in Abbottabad churches

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic Abbottabad, Tariq Mahmood Khan Sunday conducted security checks at all churches in Abbottabad city.

During the inspection, SSP Abbottabad Tariq Mahmood Khan met with church administrators to discuss detailed security plans.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of intensified security measures and thorough checks across all churches in the Abbottabad district. Priests were instructed to ensure strict adherence to security guidelines.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Traffic Sunday Church All

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

50 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

18 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

19 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

22 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

23 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan