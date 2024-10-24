SSP Traffic Conducts Visit To Tackle Public Traffic Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 06:31 PM
SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, accompanied by traffic officers Thursday conducted an inspection from Mandi Mor to Kala Pul aimed at resolving pressing public traffic concerns. DSP Headquarters, DSP Mandian, Traffic Inspector, and other relevant beat officers were also present during the visit
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, accompanied by traffic officers Thursday conducted an inspection from Mandi Mor to Kala Pul aimed at resolving pressing public traffic concerns. DSP Headquarters, DSP Mandian, Traffic Inspector, and other relevant beat officers were also present during the visit.
During the tour, officers were briefed on high-traffic points, mini-stands, and areas causing significant traffic disruptions. SSP Tariq Mahmood Khan issued directives to enhance traffic flow and ensure public safety including:
Only vehicles of bank customers will be permitted to park outside the National Bank, with immediate removal of all other vehicles. Vehicles of court visitors are to be directed to park within the designated court parking area. No stands, parking, or carts would be allowed on either side of the road from Fawara Chowk to Lari Adda.
Immediate action will be taken to clear the motorcycle market near Comfort Inn. No vehicles will be allowed to park between Fawara Chowk and Kareem Pura Chowk.
Designated stops for Suzuki vehicles must be maintained, with enforcement against private vehicle parking.
Vehicles parked from Supply Bazaar to Rahmat Hospital must be arranged in a single line, preventing any from parking outside this line. The vehicle market outside Madina Shinwari will be restricted to showroom premises, with actions taken against those parking on the street.
Schools from Supply and beyond will be encouraged to park vehicles bringing and picking up students inside the school premises, with enforcement against outside parking.
All motorcycles parked at Missile Chowk will be removed, and street vendors obstructing pedestrian access will be cleared. Immediate removal of all vehicles and carts from the entire complex area will be enforced. The SSP will address the stands and vehicles around Kala Pul and its surroundings to improve traffic conditions.
These measures aim to alleviate congestion and enhance the overall traffic management in the area, ensuring smoother transit for the public.
Recent Stories
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 8,000 cases decided at LHC Multan Bench in 43 days12 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Prepares for Anti-Polio Campaign: DC12 minutes ago
-
USF CEO calls for increased breast cancer awareness, early detection22 minutes ago
-
Climate Change ministry signs nitric acid mitigation pact to boost climate action22 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police intensifies crackdown on smog, air pollution offenders32 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa calls vendors, artisans to book stalls for Lok Mela in November32 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts workshop on 'International E-Commerce Empowering' female students32 minutes ago
-
LGH establishes special counter to combat smog, raise public awareness32 minutes ago
-
PITB to launch e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative; agreements signed32 minutes ago
-
Residents fuming over district administration’s inaction against Nanbais32 minutes ago
-
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference in Pakistan's inter ..33 minutes ago
-
PPP leader calls for collective efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan42 minutes ago