SSP Traffic Conducts Visit To Tackle Public Traffic Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 06:31 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, accompanied by traffic officers Thursday conducted an inspection from Mandi Mor to Kala Pul aimed at resolving pressing public traffic concerns. DSP Headquarters, DSP Mandian, Traffic Inspector, and other relevant beat officers were also present during the visit.

During the tour, officers were briefed on high-traffic points, mini-stands, and areas causing significant traffic disruptions. SSP Tariq Mahmood Khan issued directives to enhance traffic flow and ensure public safety including:

Only vehicles of bank customers will be permitted to park outside the National Bank, with immediate removal of all other vehicles. Vehicles of court visitors are to be directed to park within the designated court parking area. No stands, parking, or carts would be allowed on either side of the road from Fawara Chowk to Lari Adda.

Immediate action will be taken to clear the motorcycle market near Comfort Inn. No vehicles will be allowed to park between Fawara Chowk and Kareem Pura Chowk.

Designated stops for Suzuki vehicles must be maintained, with enforcement against private vehicle parking.

Vehicles parked from Supply Bazaar to Rahmat Hospital must be arranged in a single line, preventing any from parking outside this line. The vehicle market outside Madina Shinwari will be restricted to showroom premises, with actions taken against those parking on the street.

Schools from Supply and beyond will be encouraged to park vehicles bringing and picking up students inside the school premises, with enforcement against outside parking.

All motorcycles parked at Missile Chowk will be removed, and street vendors obstructing pedestrian access will be cleared. Immediate removal of all vehicles and carts from the entire complex area will be enforced. The SSP will address the stands and vehicles around Kala Pul and its surroundings to improve traffic conditions.

These measures aim to alleviate congestion and enhance the overall traffic management in the area, ensuring smoother transit for the public.

