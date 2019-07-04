UrduPoint.com
SSP Traffic Directs To Expedite Crackdown Against Underage Driving

Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:26 PM

Senior Superintendent (SSP) Traffic Islamabad, Farrukh Rasheed has directed to expedite the campaign against under age drivers and also constituted a special squad to start crackdown against them on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Senior Superintendent (SSP) Traffic Islamabad, Farrukh Rasheed has directed to expedite the campaign against under age drivers and also constituted a special squad to start crackdown against them on Thursday.

In this regard, SSP Traffic has issued special order to all zone Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), to nab the underage drivers on all the highways and roads.ITP education wing will also launch a campaign to educate about the hazards of underage driving, traffic laws and road safety, special workshops and seminars would be conducted in schools and colleges.SSP Traffic also requested parents to stop their children and fulfill their responsibility in saving precious lives.

