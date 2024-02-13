Open Menu

SSP Traffic Inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Muhammad Bahram Khan Mandukhel on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to improve flow of traffic in Quetta City

He expressed these views while addressing on the occasion of the inauguration of DSP Traffic City Circle in Mali Bagh area of Quetta.

The SSP said that orderly traffic was a reflection of a society with discipline and excellent qualities, traffic officers and officials were ambassadors of the police.

If they have good relations with the public and will perform their duties with good morals, so this can highlight the positive image of the police in the society, he said.

He also instructed to take effective measures against those disrupting the flow of traffic and said that providing travel facilities to the citizens was among the top priorities.

Parking of vehicles in no parking zone in the presence of traffic officials is unacceptable as it affects the traffic system, he said adding that the traffic police officials were always vigilant to enhance the prestige of the department, serve the citizens and ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads and use all capabilities to maintain traffic flow.

