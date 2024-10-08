SSP Traffic inspects new route for PMA passing out parade

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan Tuesday conducted an inspection of the newly established route for the upcoming Pakistan Military academy (PMA) passing out parade.

Accompanied by DSP Headquarters Mudassar Zia and Traffic Inspector Waseem Khan, the visit aimed to ensure smooth traffic management during the event.

The team checked key points along the route, including Thanda Choha Road, Dairy Farm Chowk, Kakol Road, and PT school Chowk.

During the inspection, SSP Traffic stressed the need to minimize inconvenience for guests and local residents during both the rehearsal and final parade.

He called for a comprehensive traffic management plan to be developed, ensuring that alternative routes are available for those affected by road closures during the parade.

This proactive approach aims to facilitate a successful and orderly event.