UrduPoint.com

SSP Traffic Instructs To Facilitate People Visiting Driving License Branch

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 08:49 PM

SSP Traffic instructs to facilitate people visiting driving license branch

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic Arif Javed Khan here on Tuesday paid a visit to Driving License Branch

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic Arif Javed Khan here on Tuesday paid a visit to Driving License Branch.

He instructed the staff to provide all possible relief to the people coming to the branch.

He emphasized giving priority to women and elderly people, ensuring that their work was done without obstacles.

Arif Javed Khan inspected Computer Branch, Ladies Desk, Record Branch, Printing Branch, Editor Branch, and Challan Clerk Branch where a detailed briefing was also given.

He discussed various issues with the branch staff and feedback was received from the visitors.

Related Topics

Police Visit Traffic Women All From

Recent Stories

Interns from different higher education institutio ..

Interns from different higher education institutions explore professional develo ..

5 minutes ago
 Al Dahra Group signs strategic partnership and sup ..

Al Dahra Group signs strategic partnership and supply agreement with Estonia&#03 ..

5 minutes ago
 VC RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems ..

VC RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems of residents

53 seconds ago
 Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan calls on Arm ..

Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan calls on Army Chief

2 minutes ago
 High profile militant leader Shambay pleads mercy, ..

High profile militant leader Shambay pleads mercy, asks followers to surrender t ..

56 seconds ago
 Rs 1.25 billion approved for Burewala roads, stree ..

Rs 1.25 billion approved for Burewala roads, streetlights under WB project

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.