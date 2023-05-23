SSP Traffic instructs to facilitate people visiting driving license branch

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic Arif Javed Khan here on Tuesday paid a visit to Driving License Branch

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 )

He instructed the staff to provide all possible relief to the people coming to the branch.

He emphasized giving priority to women and elderly people, ensuring that their work was done without obstacles.

Arif Javed Khan inspected Computer Branch, Ladies Desk, Record Branch, Printing Branch, Editor Branch, and Challan Clerk Branch where a detailed briefing was also given.

He discussed various issues with the branch staff and feedback was received from the visitors.