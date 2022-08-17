SSP Traffic meets NHA officials to discuss Karakoram Highway issues

SSP Traffic Abbottabad Qamar Hayat Khan Wednesday met with the officials of the National Highways Authority (NHA) department regarding Karakoram Highway (KKH) maintenance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :SSP Traffic Abbottabad Qamar Hayat Khan Wednesday met with the officials of the National Highways Authority (NHA) department regarding Karakoram Highway (KKH) maintenance.

In the meeting, the matter regarding ongoing works at various places on the main KKH road and the repair of Ayub Bridge Havelian came under discussion.

Besides the police department, General (R) Ayaz Salim Rana and General Manager NHA Ameer Khan and his team were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, discussing issues of KKH with the NHA officials, the SSP urged to complete work of the Havelian Ayub bridge as soon as possible and build a temporary road along the bridge for traffic flow.

The NHA officials assured to make a diversion soon.

Apart from this, the SSP said that the proposed U-turns on the main KKH road should be constructed as soon as possible.

It was also discussed to complete the ongoing work at Nawaz State Chowk Mandian immediately and not to start work at any other place until completion of the ongoing scheme, marking work should also be completed on the roadside, and parking spaces to be constructed on the Supply Bazar area so that people can park their vehicles in order.