SSP Traffic Orders Special Independence Day Traffic Plan

Published August 08, 2025

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan has directed comprehensive traffic arrangements across tourist destinations and urban centers in connection with the upcoming August 14 celebrations, alongside a tougher crackdown on traffic law violators.

Chairing the weekly meeting of traffic officers, which was attended by traffic circle DSPs, inspectors, and other staff, the SSP emphasized the deployment of dedicated traffic personnel at key tourist spots, including Shimla Hill, Harno, Nathiagali, Ayubia, and others.

He ordered that ongoing checkpoints in all circles be made more effective to ensure strict enforcement of traffic regulations.

The joint operation with the Excise Department against unregistered motorcycles will be accelerated, while action will also be taken against those picking up and dropping off passengers indiscriminately on main roads.

