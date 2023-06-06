UrduPoint.com

SSP Traffic Police Directs To Thoroughly Evaluate Driving License Of Candidates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic Arif Javed Khan Tuesday conducted a driving test for candidates applying for a driving license to ensure a fair assessment without any favoritism

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic Arif Javed Khan Tuesday conducted a driving test for candidates applying for a driving license to ensure a fair assessment without any favoritism.

According to the details, SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan paid a visit to the driving license branch to oversee the driving test for aspiring candidates seeking a driving license.

DSP Headquarters Raja Bashir and other staff of the branch were also present on the occasion. The candidates who had come for obtaining a driving license were tested under the supervision of SSP Traffic, and upon successfully completing all the requirements test was cleared.

During the visit, SSP Traffic directed the staff of the driving license branch to conduct the driving test based on merit and thoroughly evaluate the candidates before issuing the license.

He said that no complaints of corruption against anyone would be tolerated and if there is any complaint, the person involved should consider themselves immediately dismissed from service.

