SSP Traffic reviews tourist readiness in Galiyat ahead of peak tourism season

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) With the tourist season approaching, SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan visited Galiyat to review preparations aimed at ensuring a smooth and safe experience for incoming visitors.

During his visit, SSP Qamar Hayat chaired a meeting with DSP Traffic Circle Galiyat, DSP Galiyat, Traffic Inspector, Galiyat Inspector, SHO Dongagali, and other relevant officers.

In light of the anticipated tourist rush, the SSP Traffic directed authorities to promptly remove all roadside encroachments, including unauthorized stalls, construction materials, and other obstructions that could hinder traffic flow in high-traffic areas.

He also ordered the deployment of additional personnel at all major points to regulate traffic and provide assistance to tourists, ensuring both safety and convenience throughout the season.