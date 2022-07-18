SSP Traffic visits PIMS hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :On the directive of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Senior Superintended of Police (SSP) Traffic Syed Mustafa Tanweer Sunday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to inquire after the health of constable Abid who got injured during duty.

The SSP presented a bouquet and expressed good wishes for his speedy recovery.

He assured constable and his family that Islamabad Capital Police taking all possible measures for his good treatment.

He further said that the police department had started measures to keep the moraleof its force up and it was the responsibility of the police department to take care of officers and Jawans who got injured during on duty.