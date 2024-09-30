Open Menu

SSP Traffic Visits REC Office For LG By-elections

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SSP Traffic visits REC office for LG by-elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) SSP Traffic Abbottabad Tariq Mahmood Khan Monday conducted a visit to the Regional Election Commission (REC) office to discuss the upcoming local bodies by-elections in five Union Councils (UCs) of Abbottabad district.

During his visit, SSP Khan met with Regional Election Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed and District Returning Officer Naveed Rehman. The discussions centered on critical issues including security arrangements, transportation logistics, guard room operations, and election materials.

Both the Election Commission officials and the district police assured complete cooperation to ensure a smooth electoral process. This collaborative effort aims to enhance the overall security and efficiency of the elections scheduled in the district.

