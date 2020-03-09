UrduPoint.com
SSP Transfers 2 SHOs, Relieves 3 Inspectors

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) of two police stations here on Monday.

According to the posting orders, the SHO city police station Sub Inspector Saifullah Gul has been posted in the police headquarters while he has been replaced by Inspector Tahir Mughal in the PS City.

  The SHO of PS Baldia Sub Inspector Khair Muhammad Mallah has also been replaced by Inspector Imtiaz Thebo.

Separately, the SSP also relieved three Inspectors including Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Mushataque Ahmed Mirani and Sagheer Hussain Sangi of their duties with the directions to report in the office of the Inspector General Police Sindh.

According to the letter, the purpose of relieving the inspectors was non-availability of vacancies in Hyderabad district.

