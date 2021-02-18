SSP transfers three SHOs as street crime surged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As the street crimes re-surge in Hyderabad, the SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh has reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) of three police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :As the street crimes re-surge in Hyderabad, the SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh has reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) of three police stations.

According to the office orders issued here on Thursday, Sub Inspector Khadim Hussain Bhatti had been posted at Seri, Sub Inspector Iftikhar Hussain at Rahuki and Sub Inspector Gulshan Mahar at SITE police stations.