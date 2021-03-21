SSP unveils fresh security plan for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer here on Sunday finalised plan and devised a new strategy to make the city more secure.

SSP Mustafa Tanveer while presiding over a meeting at Rescue 15, said that security plan of Islamabad Capital Territory was divided into three tiers.

Security deployment would be made around all borders of the city in first tier, while police teams would conduct snap-checking at sectors in second tier and street patrol unit to patrol in streets in third tier.

The first tier would cover all the entry and exit points and intersections. Two snap checking teams under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) or Additional SHO would ensure checking as per second tier and proforma of all snap checking exercise would be prepared.

The street patrol units, vehicles of police stations and Eagle Squad would conduct checking at markets and street as per third tier.

A total of 40 motorbikes have been provided to all Zonal SPs who would submit the checking proforma daily to the office of SSP (Operations).

Additional SP Islamabad would be In-Charge of all patrolling affairs being made through motorbikes while Zonal SPs would conduct inspection of all vehicles performing duties according to this plan.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi, SP (City) Muhammad Omer Khan, SP (Industrial Area) Liaqat Hyat Khan Niazi, SP (Rural) Rana Abdul Wahab, SP (Saddar) Hamza Humayun, SDPOs and SHOs.

SSP (Operations) briefed all police officials about this new plan and directed to accomplish their duties in responsible manner assigned through this plan.

He asked all officials to properly brief their subordinates while assigning duties under this new security plan. He said that every policemen would have to perform effectively as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and to give better feedback.

Police officials, he said, would have to ensure presence in their respective areas to monitor security related efforts while decent attitude should be adopted during interaction with citizens.

No laxity in this regard would be tolerated, he warned.