SSP visit Police Training Center Shahdadpur

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio visited Police Training College Shahdadpur Training Center as Special Guest to attend the Passing Out Ceremony of be Recruits Course

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio visited Police Training College Shahdadpur Training Center as Special Guest to attend the Passing Out Ceremony of be Recruits Course.

Principal Police Training College, SSP Zahida Parveen, DSPs and staff welcomed the chief guest.

Principal informed that out of 250 Recruits including 200 women under training Recruits, 161 Recruits have passed out from this college.

A smart contingent of under-training police officers saluted the Chief Guest SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio.

Later Special guest SSP Shaheed Benazirabad distributed certificates among the trainees who showed outstanding performance in the courses.

Addressing the certificate distribution ceremony, SSP Tanveer Hussein Tunio said that the police training curriculum has been prepared keeping in mind the latest requirements and standards and the passing out youth should make the policy of merit and honesty as their motto during duty.

Tunio expressed hope that college trained police personnel would lead to further improvement in quality of policing due to quality training.

APP/rzq /mwq