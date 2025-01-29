SSP Visit Police Training Center Shahdadpur
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:44 PM
Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio visited Police Training College Shahdadpur Training Center as Special Guest to attend the Passing Out Ceremony of be Recruits Course
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio visited Police Training College Shahdadpur Training Center as Special Guest to attend the Passing Out Ceremony of be Recruits Course.
Principal Police Training College, SSP Zahida Parveen, DSPs and staff welcomed the chief guest.
Principal informed that out of 250 Recruits including 200 women under training Recruits, 161 Recruits have passed out from this college.
A smart contingent of under-training police officers saluted the Chief Guest SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio.
Later Special guest SSP Shaheed Benazirabad distributed certificates among the trainees who showed outstanding performance in the courses.
Addressing the certificate distribution ceremony, SSP Tanveer Hussein Tunio said that the police training curriculum has been prepared keeping in mind the latest requirements and standards and the passing out youth should make the policy of merit and honesty as their motto during duty.
Tunio expressed hope that college trained police personnel would lead to further improvement in quality of policing due to quality training.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 205 minutes ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara19 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2619 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party46 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland19 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge19 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events18 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project34 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident34 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies34 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari34 minutes ago
-
SSP visit Police Training Center Shahdadpur3 minutes ago