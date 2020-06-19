UrduPoint.com
SSP Visits Areas Under Smart Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:54 PM

SSP visits areas under smart lockdown

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Friday has warned the residents of strict legal action if they tried to violate the standard operating procedure (SOPs) devised for the areas under smart lockdown.

Talking to the elders of the areas during his visit to the urban localities, he said that owing to ignoring of social distancing requests, the spread of COVID-19 was being reported at fast pace, forcing the administration to go for smart lockdown. He said that in a bid to protect the other people from contracting the deadly coronavirus, the police devised a foolproof security plan for the target areas.

The SSP said that several localities including local board area, Degree College Street, Shah Fahad Colony, Sindhi Muslim society and Soomra Muhallah of Pano Aqil were being manned by 144 police officials who would remain deployed round-the-clock in shifts. He said that all the necessary medicines, food items and daily use commodities have been stocked by the residents of the areas under smart lockdown.

