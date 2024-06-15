Open Menu

SSP Visits Bazaars, Reviews Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Rahool Khan Khoso on Saturday visited the city bazaars and markets to review the security arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and directed the police to ensure safety to the people in the city markets.

DSP Civil Lines Larkana city, DSP Hydari Larkana city and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, SSP Rahool Khan Khoso directed the district police to ensure fool proof security for public and worship places, and other important installations on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He issued these directions during a meeting held here to review law and order and security in the district, especially on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

The SSP said that more than 1500 police personnel would be deployed for the security of about 350 Eid-ul-Azha congregations in various places of the district.

He said that police patrolling had been enhanced to check animal theft at markets.

He requested citizens to be vigilant and inform the police if they observe any suspicious activity.

