SSP visits central jail Mirpurkhas, review security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain (R) Chaudhry Asad on Wednesday visited central jail and reviewed security arrangements.

SP central jail Syed Munawar Shah briefed the SSP about the number of inmates and security measurements.

SSP inspected the close circuit camera control Room and expressed satisfaction over security ensured at entrance and exit routes of the jail.

SSP issued directives to present under trial prisoners to courts in time, maintenance of vehicles and strengthen contact between jail police and Operation police.

SSP was also apprised about the shifting of inmates from district to other jails. SSP stressed the need for deployment of police personnel in jail and further improve digital monitoring. He said that jail security was satisfactory, however, performance of all police stations and police check posts was being evaluated on a weekly basis. He said that protection of life and property of people was the priority of the police.