UrduPoint.com

SSP Visits City's Bazar To Review Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 10:31 PM

SSP visits city's Bazar to review security arrangements

Sukkur police were working day and night to ensure foolproof security in the city during the holy month of Ramazan and create a sense of security among the citizens

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Sukkur police were working day and night to ensure foolproof security in the city during the holy month of Ramazan and create a sense of security among the citizens.

SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik said this while visiting the main Bazar of Sukkur city on Monday to review security arrangements.

He directed the policemen to perform their duties with great efficiency and full commitment.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with security officials during the checking and inform police in case they found any suspected thing or person.

Traders appreciated Sukkur police for making foolproof arrangements at bazars and shopping centers.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur

Recent Stories

Supreme Court holds full court reference on eve of ..

Supreme Court holds full court reference on eve of Justice Maqbool Baqar's retir ..

1 minute ago
 Brussels Discussing Ban on Gas Supplies From Russi ..

Brussels Discussing Ban on Gas Supplies From Russia - Dutch Finance Minister

1 minute ago
 Administrator for provision of civic facilities du ..

Administrator for provision of civic facilities during Ramazan

1 minute ago
 Over 75% of Europeans Support Common Defense, Secu ..

Over 75% of Europeans Support Common Defense, Security Policy - Poll

1 minute ago
 FAFEN outlines critical challenges to early electi ..

FAFEN outlines critical challenges to early elections

1 minute ago
 Benfica have 'no fear' of Liverpool, says Taarabt

Benfica have 'no fear' of Liverpool, says Taarabt

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.