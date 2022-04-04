Sukkur police were working day and night to ensure foolproof security in the city during the holy month of Ramazan and create a sense of security among the citizens

SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik said this while visiting the main Bazar of Sukkur city on Monday to review security arrangements.

He directed the policemen to perform their duties with great efficiency and full commitment.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with security officials during the checking and inform police in case they found any suspected thing or person.

Traders appreciated Sukkur police for making foolproof arrangements at bazars and shopping centers.