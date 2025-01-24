SSP Visits Dolphin Headquarters, Animal Rescue Center, Safe City Project
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 08:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar here on Friday visited Dolphin Headquarters, Animal Rescue Center and Safe City Project.
During the visit, the SSP reviewed the performance of Dolphin Force and gave necessary instructions to the authorities concerned.
In-charge Dolphin briefed the SSP about Standard Operating Procedures and performance of the force. In-charge Animal Rescue Center also briefed about the facilities provided by the center.
Kashif Zulfiqar while reviewing Rawalpindi Safe City Project said that it would help in preventing crime in Rawalpindi and ensuring implementation of traffic laws.
The SSP further said that during patrolling, Dolphin squads should ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets as per the SOP.
All-out efforts should be made for the prevention of street crime, he said and directed the officials to perform duties diligently while conducting effective patrolling.
He said that Rawalpindi police are utilizing all available resources to establish law and order and eliminate criminal elements.
