Open Menu

SSP Visits Dolphin Headquarters, Animal Rescue Center, Safe City Project

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 08:50 PM

SSP visits Dolphin Headquarters, Animal Rescue Center, Safe City Project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar here on Friday visited Dolphin Headquarters, Animal Rescue Center and Safe City Project.

During the visit, the SSP reviewed the performance of Dolphin Force and gave necessary instructions to the authorities concerned.

In-charge Dolphin briefed the SSP about Standard Operating Procedures and performance of the force. In-charge Animal Rescue Center also briefed about the facilities provided by the center.

Kashif Zulfiqar while reviewing Rawalpindi Safe City Project said that it would help in preventing crime in Rawalpindi and ensuring implementation of traffic laws.

The SSP further said that during patrolling, Dolphin squads should ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets as per the SOP.

All-out efforts should be made for the prevention of street crime, he said and directed the officials to perform duties diligently while conducting effective patrolling.

He said that Rawalpindi police are utilizing all available resources to establish law and order and eliminate criminal elements.

Recent Stories

SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

10 minutes ago
 UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

40 minutes ago
 Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate ..

Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..

40 minutes ago
 PM establishes special task force to curb groups i ..

PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking

53 minutes ago
 Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiq ..

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal

57 minutes ago
 Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged pol ..

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment

1 hour ago
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping ..

ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..

1 hour ago
 Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after go ..

Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus

1 hour ago
 ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

2 hours ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pict ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

2 hours ago
 ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at C ..

ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair

2 hours ago
 Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan