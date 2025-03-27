SSP Visits Double-murder Scene In Gujar Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi on Thursday visited the scene of double-murder in Gujar Khan that took place on Wednesday.
He also met the relatives of the dead and instructed the SDPO Gujar Khan to investigate the case under his supervision.
Two persons including Shahzeb and Ehtesham belonging to one side were killed and two others namely Umar and Bilal, who were from the other side, were injured in a clash between two rival groups.
The SSP also chaired a meeting at the SDPO Office Gujar Khan to review the crime situation in the area.
The meeting was attended by DSP Gujar Khan Circle, SHOs, in-charge HIU and investigation officers.
The SSP Investigation reviewed the performance of the officers and gave necessary instructions.
He also visited the Gujar Khan Police Station.
