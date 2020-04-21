UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Visits Ehsaas Cash Distribution Centre To Review Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:05 PM

SSP visits Ehsaas Cash Distribution Centre to review arrangements

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, Adeel Hussain Chandio Tuesday visited Ehsaas Emergency Cash Distribution centre set up at Govt Girls Degree College Qasimabad and inspected cash distribution process there

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, Adeel Hussain Chandio Tuesday visited Ehsaas Emergency Cash Distribution centre set up at Govt Girls Degree College Qasimabad and inspected cash distribution process there.

Adeel Hussain Chandio also directed for adopting health department's directives to maintain social distancing for prevention against coronavirus spread.

The emergency cash distribution process under Federal government's Ehsaas Kafalat Program was in progress in the district for distribution of cash amount among deserving and needy persons who were facing hardships due to lockdown against COVID-19.

The district administration and Police have adopted foolproof security arrangements at Ehsaas Emergency Cash Centres.

On the occasion, SSP asked the beneficiaries to maintain social distancing and avoid talking to each other while receiving emergency cash assistance in the centre.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Progress Qasimabad Adeel Hussain Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International Girls in ICT Day: OIC Calls for Empo ..

4 minutes ago

Rising by 6%, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (74%) now s ..

4 minutes ago

China Three Gorges Corporation donates medical sup ..

2 minutes ago

PTI Karachi demands relief package for journalists ..

2 minutes ago

Quality items in ration bags being provided by Sin ..

2 minutes ago

Zarsanga performed online concert for PNCA

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.