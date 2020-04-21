SSP visits Ehsaas Cash Distribution Centre to review arrangements

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, Adeel Hussain Chandio Tuesday visited Ehsaas Emergency Cash Distribution centre set up at Govt Girls Degree College Qasimabad and inspected cash distribution process there

Adeel Hussain Chandio also directed for adopting health department's directives to maintain social distancing for prevention against coronavirus spread.

The emergency cash distribution process under Federal government's Ehsaas Kafalat Program was in progress in the district for distribution of cash amount among deserving and needy persons who were facing hardships due to lockdown against COVID-19.

The district administration and Police have adopted foolproof security arrangements at Ehsaas Emergency Cash Centres.

On the occasion, SSP asked the beneficiaries to maintain social distancing and avoid talking to each other while receiving emergency cash assistance in the centre.