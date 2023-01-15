SSP visits election cell, polling stations to review polling process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh visited the election cell and polling stations to review the polling process of the Local Government elections on Sunday morning.

The SSP issued important instructions regarding the security arrangements on the occasion of local body elections.

He asked the police officers and staff deputed at polling stations to ensure full implementation of the SOPs.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP said that the polling process in Hyderabad is going on in a peaceful environment and voters are busy exercising their right to vote.

He said that the police had adopted all possible measures to protect the public and maintain law and order.

He asked all the staff to be alert so that any untoward situation could be handled.