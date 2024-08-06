SSP Visits Families Of Martyred Cops To Pay Tribute
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar here on Tuesday visited the families of martyred cops to express solidarity and pay homage.
The police spokesman informed that the SSP interacted with children and parents of the martyred cops, and presented them gifts.
He said the martyrs were pride for the police department which would never forget their sacrifices. Lanjar observed that the policemen laid down their lives in the fight against terror and to maintain law and order.
The SSP assured those families that they were not alone and that the police officers would always be there for their assistance and support.
