SSP Visits Hindu Temple, Sikh Gurudwara To Review Security

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 10:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio visited temples of Hindu and Sikh communities here on Saturday and assured their representatives of complete police coordination.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that the SSP visited a Hindu temple on Fateh Chowk and a Sikh Gurudwara on the highway and interacted with representatives of those places of worship.

The SSP also sought suggestions from the representatives about further tightening their security.

He directed the concerned DSPs and SHOs to further beef up security at those places of worship and to remain in contact with the representatives.

Separately, the SSP also visited families of the martyred policemen and distributed Eid gifts among them.

