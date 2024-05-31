Open Menu

SSP Visits Hospital Inquire Health Of Journalist

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 12:40 PM

SSP visits hospital inquire health of Journalist

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police, Sukkur, Amjad Shaikh on Friday visited a private hospital and inquired health of a local journalist Ghulam Hyder Mastoi, who was wounded in an attack by unknown armed men.

He assured the injured Journalist of every possible help.

He said that steps are being taken for the protection of Media persons.

He said that it is the responsibility of the police department to take care of citizens and take care of their needs.

SSP Shaikh directed Hospital management to provide every possible medical assistance to the victim journalist.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Sukkur Media

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

18 minutes ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

6 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

14 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

14 hours ago
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

14 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

15 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

14 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

14 hours ago
 Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

14 hours ago
 PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's conv ..

PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan