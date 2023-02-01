SSP visits hospital to inquire after Lakhani

SSP district Kemari Fida Hussain Janwari visited Aga Khan Hospital here on Wednesday and inquired about well-known businessman Mohammad Lakhani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :SSP district Kemari Fida Hussain Janwari visited Aga Khan Hospital here on Wednesday and inquired about well-known businessman Mohammad Lakhani.

Lakhani was shot and injured by unknown suspects in Pak Colony.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP said the matter was being examined from all aspects and the accused will be brought to justice.