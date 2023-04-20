SSP visits houses of martyrs, distributes Eid gifts among families

UrduPoint.com

Senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Ahmed Shaikh visited the residences of martyrs of Sindh Police here on Thursday and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and distributed Eid gifts among family members

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Ahmed Shaikh visited the residences of martyrs of Sindh Police here on Thursday and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and distributed Eid gifts among family members.

According to the spokesman, SSP spent some time with the family members of Sindh Police martyrs and distributed gifts of monetary assistance to them.

He also asked about their problems and issued instructions to solve their issues without any delay.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP said martyrs are the pride of the Sindh Police and all officers and jawans are with the families of the martyrs in every sorrow and happiness.

On this day we always pay tribute to their great sacrifices, SSP said.

He also offered fateha for the souls of the martyrs.

Meanwhile, all DSPs have also visited the residences of martyrs and distributed Eid gifts among family members of Shuhda.

