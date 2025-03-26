SSP visits Hyderabad’s historical Cloth Market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio visited Hyderabad’s historical Cloth Market on Wednesday

On this occasion, President Azeem-ul-Shan Cloth Market Aslam Ayub, General Secretary Haji Sharif and others warmly welcomed the special guest SSP Hyderabad, presented him with ajrak and a bouquet.

SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, along with President and General Secretary Azeem-ul-Shan Cloth Market and others, paid a detailed visit to the Cloth Market.

DSP Phuleli Muhammad Paril Moreo and SHO Phuleli Inspector Javed Jalbani gave a detailed briefing regarding the police security arrangements in the Cloth Market during Ramadan.

SSP Hyderabad met the President, General Secretary and other officials at the office of Azeem-ul-Shan Cloth Market, and discussed the police security arrangements during Ramadan, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the police so far.

SSP Hyderabad expressing his views on the occasion, said that I am personally monitoring the police security arrangements on a daily basis. The security arrangements in the cloth market is particularly good, which also satisfies the market officials. Some of your suggestions will be resolved on priority.