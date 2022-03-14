UrduPoint.com

SSP Visits Lal Mandir, Reviews Holi Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 11:11 PM

SSP visits Lal Mandir, reviews Holi arrangements

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry on Monday visited Lal Mandir to review arrangements made for celebrating the 'Holi' festival by Hindu community

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry on Monday visited Lal Mandir to review arrangements made for celebrating the 'Holi' festival by Hindu community.

According to a press release, the Management of Temple including Ramesh, Dhanraj and others welcomed the SSP at the temple.

SSP, on the occasion said that Sindh Police were responsible for the protection of all citizens without any race, colour and religion.

He further said that strict security has been provided to all temples and worship places of the district on the Holi festival.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Temple Asad Ali All Race

Recent Stories

President advises expats to utilize skill sets for ..

President advises expats to utilize skill sets for improving lives of Pakistanis ..

1 minute ago
 Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

1 minute ago
 Complaints regarding shortage of water, supply of ..

Complaints regarding shortage of water, supply of unfiltered water to be address ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab's cancer hospitals being empaneled in Sehat ..

Punjab's cancer hospitals being empaneled in Sehat Insaf Card: Yasmin Rashid

1 minute ago
 Russia-Ukraine talks to continue despite deadly st ..

Russia-Ukraine talks to continue despite deadly strikes

9 minutes ago
 National policy for fixing irrigation water tariff ..

National policy for fixing irrigation water tariff underway : DG FWMC.

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>