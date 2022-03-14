SSP visits Lal Mandir, reviews Holi arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry on Monday visited Lal Mandir to review arrangements made for celebrating the 'Holi' festival by Hindu community.

According to a press release, the Management of Temple including Ramesh, Dhanraj and others welcomed the SSP at the temple.

SSP, on the occasion said that Sindh Police were responsible for the protection of all citizens without any race, colour and religion.

He further said that strict security has been provided to all temples and worship places of the district on the Holi festival.