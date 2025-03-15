SSP visits PFC to ascertain its operation, services

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, conducted a visit to the Police Facilitation Center to assess its operations and services.

During the visit, the center's manager, Inspector Ali Hassan Jamali, provided a detailed briefing on the available facilities, including police verification, foreigner registration, learner driving licenses, and several other services.

SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar interacted with the staff at the facilitation center, listened to their concerns, and issued immediate directives for resolving the issues.

APP/rzq-nsm