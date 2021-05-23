UrduPoint.com
SSP Visits Police Check Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:00 PM

SSP visits police check points

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has directed all police officials enhance coordination with citizens for effective policing.

While visiting several Police Check Points here on Sunday, the SSP said that coordination with citizens should be enhanced through effective policing measures.

He directed to ensure effective patrolling and checking at police pickets.

He also directed to ensure discipline and work with honesty as Allah has given them opportunity to serve the masses.

