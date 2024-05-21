SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar visited the police hospital, police cricket academy and police gym here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar visited the police hospital, police cricket academy and police gym here on Tuesday.

The police spokesman informed that the SSP was briefed by the hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Naeem Memon during his visit about the services being provided there.

The SSP also inquired about the health of the policemen and their families who were under medical treatment in the hospital.

Farrukh Lanjar assured the administrative Incharges that the cricket academy and the gym would have all possible facilities to promote sports activities and fitness opportunities for the cops.

APP/zmb/