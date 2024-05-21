SSP Visits Police Hospital, Fitness Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar visited the police hospital, police cricket academy and police gym here on Tuesday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar visited the police hospital, police cricket academy and police gym here on Tuesday.
The police spokesman informed that the SSP was briefed by the hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Naeem Memon during his visit about the services being provided there.
The SSP also inquired about the health of the policemen and their families who were under medical treatment in the hospital.
Farrukh Lanjar assured the administrative Incharges that the cricket academy and the gym would have all possible facilities to promote sports activities and fitness opportunities for the cops.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: May ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development1 minute ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2410 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered11 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors24 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal24 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..24 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate28 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi28 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized28 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG16 minutes ago
-
UN appoints new Resident Coordinator in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Nazar Baloch expresses resent on absence of doctors in BMC Hospital16 minutes ago