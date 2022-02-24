UrduPoint.com

SSP Visits Police Khidmat Center LHC Rawalpindi Bench Premises

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 07:40 PM

SSP visits police Khidmat Center LHC Rawalpindi bench premises

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah paid a visit to Police Khidmat Center set up at Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench premises on Thursday.

During visit, SSP reviewed the facilities being provided to the citizens and directed the police officers stationed at the service center to provide best facilities to the lawyers and all the citizens visiting the center.

He further directed to address the grievances of the public.

Shah said that provision of service delivery to the citizens was the top most priority adding that negligence will not be tolerated in any case.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Police Lawyers Visit Rawalpindi All Best Top

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

2 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

3 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

3 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>