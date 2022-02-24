SSP visits police Khidmat Center LHC Rawalpindi bench premises

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah paid a visit to Police Khidmat Center set up at Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench premises on Thursday.

During visit, SSP reviewed the facilities being provided to the citizens and directed the police officers stationed at the service center to provide best facilities to the lawyers and all the citizens visiting the center.

He further directed to address the grievances of the public.

Shah said that provision of service delivery to the citizens was the top most priority adding that negligence will not be tolerated in any case.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people without any discrimination.