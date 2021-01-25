SSP visits police stations

Senior Superintendent of Police Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Monday visited different police stations and checked working environment of cops with public there

Samo said that issues of policemen would be resolved and they can visit his office for sharing their professional and personal problems which will be resolved on priority.

He stressed for free registration of crimes and added that no highhandedness would be tolerated with anyone.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the society.