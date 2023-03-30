SSP visits Police Stations, checks records

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :SSP Ghotki, Tanveer Tunio on Thursday visited different Police stations to review the current security situation besides checking all records, official weapons and cleanliness.

During his visit to the police station, the SSP also reviewed the records, complements of registers, personal statement, official weapons and cleanliness and expressed his anger over the lack of arrangements and poor sanitation situation. He directed to submit an immediate report on the improvement regarding this.

He met the prisons confined in the Police station cell to get an awareness of the police behavior and also inspected the CCTV cameras.

SSP Tunio directed the officials to show good manners with the questioners coming to the Police Station and to be alert and vigilant in view of the current situation.

He said the problem of poor sanitation systems should be made appropriate to improve the living standard of the policemen camped in the barracks.